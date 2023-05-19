The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

J-Rad Cooley Releases New Single, ‘It’s All Coming Back Again,’ out via VizzTone

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

VizzTone artist J-Rad Cooley is a singer-songwriter, pianist, harmonica player, and last but not least a storyteller with an acute sense of melodic direction and groove. 

Cooley’s songs prove that his influences run the gamut from Blind Willie McTell to Ray Charles to The Band, some with a New Orleans bent or a distinct ragtime flavor. And today’s release of the new single “It’s All Coming Back Again” finds a gifted interpreter of his own brand of authentic folk/country-blues.

J-Rad Cooley Releases New Single, ‘It’s All Coming Back Again,’ out via VizzTone

“Tell me once and tell me twice / Where are the cards while you’re shooting the dice,” his vocals making a strong connection with the subject matter. “One man runs and one stands still / Lost the home and they lost the thrill.”

As Cooley tells us: 

The song was intended to be a message about feeling down and picking yourself back up again — feeling like you’ve lost everything, but it’ll all come back around.

Recorded and produced by Josh Arena at MXSIC in Ogden, Utah, the song features Mac Wray on slide guitar and background vocals; Josh Arena on the drums; Sarah Degraw on background vocals; and J-Rad Cooley on rhythm guitar, bass, and vocals.

Buy/Download “It’s All Coming Back Again” Single

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2023/05/j-rad-cooley-releases-new-single-its-all-coming-back-again-out-via-vizztone/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version