Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 20:51 Hits: 2

Bedouin members Rami Abousabe and Tamer Malki talk about their debut album Temple of Dreams.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/19/1177180967/bedouin-release-their-long-awaited-debut-album-temple-of-dreams