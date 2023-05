Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 19 May 2023 21:00 Hits: 2

Each week, the guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: The Soundtrack Show, Reservation Dogs, Janelle MonĂ¡e and more.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/19/1177068301/janelle-monae-reservation-dogs-the-soundtrack-show