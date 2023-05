Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 14:36 Hits: 3

Just as much as the Turnpike Troubadours could be considered a supergroup, so can Kyle Nix's 38's. Together they make the 38's less of a backing band, and more of a collaborative effort.

The post Kyle Nix & The 38’s Announce New Album “After The Flood Vol. 1” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kyle-nix-the-38s-announce-new-album-after-the-flood-vol-1/