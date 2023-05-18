Easy Eye Sound Highlights R.L. Boyce’s Hypnotic Hill Country Boogie On New Single “Coal Black Mattie”

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023

Today, Billboard 2022 Blues Label of the Year Easy Eye Sound shares the latest release from the all-new anthology of 21st century juke joint music, Tell Everybody! (out August 11). Compiled and produced by Dan Auerbach — label founder and 2023 GRAMMY® Nominee for Producer Of The Year — the collection upholds Easy Eye Sound’s core mission to uplift and preserve unsung voices across the blues genre.

A life-long resident of Panola County’s Como, Mississippi, the GRAMMY®-nominated R.L. Boyce has spent over five decades transforming the fife and drum tradition of his childhood into his very own Hill Country boogie style: steady, trancelike rhythms that showcase his hypnotic guitar riffs and repetitive verses.

Cut at Easy Eye Sound’s Nashville studio, Tell Everybody! features exclusive recording from a multigenerational cast of blues characters: from legends like Bentonia, Mississippi’s Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, unsung Ohio hero Glenn Schwartz, and the Delta gospel sounds of Leo “Bud” Welch, to brilliant newcomers such as Detroit duo Moonrisers and Korean-American Kentucky native Nat Myers.

The anthology also includes a pair of never-before-heard tracks from both The Black Keys and Auerbach’s solo work. You can also check out the title track by Louisiana powerhouse Robert Finley as well as Chicago-based Gabe Carter’s “Buffalo Road.”

