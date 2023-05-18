Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 16:21 Hits: 3

By Paul T. Mueller – Georgia-based singer-songwriter Michelle Malone brought decades’ worth of songs and showmanship to her May 13 show in Houston. The show at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, featuring Malone on acoustic guitars and Doug Kees on electric, included a career-spanning 14 songs. All were fueled by Malone’s powerful vocals, ranging from a delicate croon to an all-out roar.…

Read more

The post Michelle Malone spans decades in Houston show appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/michelle-malone-spans-decades-in-houston-show/