Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 20:17 Hits: 3

Wolfsburg may have fallen behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga but the German Cup rarely leaves their grasp. Rebecka Blomqvist took a rare chance to shine as the holders swatted aside Freiburg in a 4-1 win

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wolfsburg-make-themselves-at-home-in-another-german-cup-win/a-65671829?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf