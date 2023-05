Articles

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is back, and it's almost like she never left. The opening salvo of her solo career after splitting with her brothers is a reworking of the family band's first #1 song.

The post Kimberly Perry Comes Back to Life with “If I Die Young Pt. 2” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

