Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 3

Threadbare demos on a new reissue of 1998's Overcome by Happiness illuminate Joe Pernice's songwriting paradox: Brill Building pop woven from homespun scruff, sarcastic but always sure-footed.

(Image credit: New West Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/18/1176730794/review-pernice-brothers-overcome-by-happiness-25th-anniversary