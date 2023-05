Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 09:49 Hits: 4

There was plenty of Hollywood star power on the red carpet as the Cannes film festival kicked off with Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne du Barry.'

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cannes-film-festival-2023-stars-and-highlights/a-65583905?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf