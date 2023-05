Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 20:51 Hits: 3

A first-half Bernardo Silva brace saw Manchester City make short work of Real Madrid to join Inter in the final. Rarely has a Champions League semifinal been so one-sided. Rarely have Real been so thoroughly outclassed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/champions-league-manchester-city-steamroller-real-madrid-to-keep-treble-dream-alive/a-65666033?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf