Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 14:43 Hits: 1

Unique, edgy, and original, with a visual component to his music via the moody and imaginative videos that accompany his releases, Stephen Wilson Jr. is like no other artist you've seen before.

The post Album Review – Stephen Wilson Jr.’s “bon aqua” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-stephen-wilson-jr-s-bon-aqua/