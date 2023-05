Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 09:01 Hits: 2

If you didn't know anything about Capaldi before this Tiny Desk, the self-deprecating humor mixed in between gut-wrenching ballads will quickly catch you up to speed.

(Image credit: Michael Zamora)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/17/1175218035/lewis-capaldi-tiny-desk-concert