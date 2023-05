Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 May 2023 18:14 Hits: 1

Hilda Baci's cooking marathon started on Thursday and ended on Monday night, with only one five-minute break every hour. The chef said that she wanted to show how hardworking and determined young Nigerians are.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigerian-chef-baci-seeks-world-record-after-non-stop-cooking/a-65649645?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf