Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 01:49 Hits: 2

Lawmakers are warning of a "real and growing risk" that the Palace of Westminster, which houses Britain's Parliament, might be destroyed by a catastrophic event before it can be restored.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-parliament-building-at-risk-of-being-destroyed-lawmakers/a-65651022?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf