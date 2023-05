Articles

Published on Monday, 15 May 2023

Ukrainian band Tvorchi competed in the Eurovision grand final in Liverpool on Saturday, minutes after Russian missiles struck their hometown of Ternopil. Two people were injured in the attack.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

