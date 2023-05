Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 20:32 Hits: 0

Bolero Apocaliptico from Colombian duo Monsieur Perine, their first album in five years, shows signs of artists who are comfortable with their musical path and are expanding on it.

