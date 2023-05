Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 05:20 Hits: 0

Palestinians are marking the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, or "catastrophe" — the mass displacement from their homeland in 1948. DW asked some Palestinians how those events continue to define their lives today.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/palestinians-reflect-on-the-nakba-it-s-part-of-our-lives/a-65572850?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf