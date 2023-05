Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 12:40 Hits: 0

Gelato, sunny beaches and gliding along the Riviera on a Vespa scooter: Such scenes underpin the myth of "la dolce vita," Italy's good life — and a popular Netflix series.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/summertime-captures-a-long-infatuation-with-italy/a-65598270?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf