Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 May 2023 09:01 Hits: 1

The Icelandic composer talks about the creative forces behind her distinctive music, her presence in the movie Tár and the "dome of energy" that fuels her country's artistic productivity.

(Image credit: Hrafn Asgeirsson/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/15/1175550706/anna-thorvaldsdottir-iceland-composer-interview