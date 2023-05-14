FALLON CUSH ARE BACK WITH ANOTHER SOULFUL AND MELODIC GEM OF A SONG

Articles

Sydney songwriter Steve Smith and his band Fallon Cush are back with a brand new single, their first release since their excellent 2019 LP Stranger Things Have Happened. ‘Grain Of Salt‘ drifts along beautifully, richly imbued with space and grace – sonic props to producer/engineer Josh Schuberth in that regard. The band have always navigated …

