Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 09:01 Hits: 4

Dozens of countries will compete in the Eurovision grand final on Saturday. Electronic duo Tvorchi is representing Ukraine, which won last year. They spoke to NPR about their journey to Liverpool.

(Image credit: Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/11/1175184982/eurovision-2023-ukraine-tvorchi