Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 17:39 Hits: 3

The band recaptures a shredded tension on its second new album after a two-decade hiatus: You feel the crushing effects of the world upon humanity, and the occasional glimpse of beauty.

(Image credit: Iodine Recordings)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/11/1174343366/review-jeromes-dream-the-gray-in-between