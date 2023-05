Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 09:01 Hits: 3

In its Tiny Desk performance, the trio makes music strictly for the moment — creating a shared language in real time.

(Image credit: Catie Dull/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/12/1173970913/arooj-aftab-vijay-iyer-shahzad-ismaily-tiny-desk-concert