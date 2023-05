Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 May 2023 12:43 Hits: 2

As Israel marks 75 years of statehood, Israeli author Lizzie Doron is in no mood to celebrate as the right-wing government tighten its grip over the people.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-i-celebrated-israel-s-75th-anniversary-with-pepper-spray-in-my-bag/a-65532155?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf