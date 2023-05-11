Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 May 2023 16:50 Hits: 2

Trouser Press Books is proud to announce The Bleecker Street Tapes: Echoes Of Greenwich Village, a new collection of profiles and essays by veteran music journalist Bruce Pollock to be published in paperback and e-book on June 6. Pre-orders are available now!

From the coffeehouses of Greenwich Village to the stage at Woodstock, folk singers became a powerful cultural force in the 1960s. Mixing music and politics, tradition and innovation, romance and righteousness, these men and women were outspoken voices for their generation, each with a story to tell. Now, more than a half-century later, The Bleecker Street Tapes sees Bruce Pollock, a Village resident and clubgoer during folk’s heyday, expertly capturing the extraordinary life and times of these legendary artists.

The book features insightful interviews and contemporary appraisals of such icons as Leonard Cohen, Loudon Wainwright III, Roger McGuinn, The Roches, Dave Van Ronk, Suzanne Vega, John Sebastian, Phil Ochs, Peter Tork, Maria Muldaur, Richie Havens, Janis Ian, Harry Chapin, Melanie, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Don McLean, Peter, Paul & Mary, Tuli Kupferberg, Eric Andersen, and more.

The interviews and articles collected here speak for themselves,about the highs and lows of the era as experienced by those on the ground, just as the music they gave us still speaks to a dimming memory as frustrating as a dream lost to the daylight. Bruce Pollock in the book’s intro

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2023/05/trouser-press-books-announces-the-bleecker-street-tapes-echoes-of-greenwich-village/