Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 14:32 Hits: 2

Saving Country Music has learned that the Captain who presided over the SWAT team on January 5th when Mark Capps was killed has been reassigned to the Parks Department.

The post Police Captain In Mark Capps SWAT Killing Moved To Parks Dept. first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/police-captain-in-mark-capps-swat-killing-moved-to-parks-dept/