Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 17:06 Hits: 2

The North Carolina musician performs songs from her latest album, The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2023/05/10/1175205779/30a-songwriters-sessions-amanda-anne-platt