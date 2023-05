Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 May 2023 10:34 Hits: 2

A Finnish newspaper put information censored by Russia into the popular online game "Counter-Strike." It's an example of how media are branching out to combat censorship.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-the-game-counter-strike-fights-fake-news-in-russia/a-65569552?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf