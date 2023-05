Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 14:59 Hits: 2

It’s official, ladies and gentlemen. Country music has entered a new neotraditional age. There may be no better evidence than Megan Moroney's "Lucky."

The post Album Review – Megan Moroney’s “Lucky” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-megan-moroneys-lucky/