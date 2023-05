Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 20:24 Hits: 2

Talking a play out of the Morgan Wallen/Zach Bryan playbook, Dolly Parton has decided to go big.

The post Dolly Parton Releases Wild Track List for Upcoming Rock Album first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/dolly-parton-releases-wild-track-list-for-upcoming-rock-album/