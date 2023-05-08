Review/Gallery: Henrik Freischlader Band and Andy Taylor Group at The Caves in Edinburgh

Articles

On what is now known as Star Wars Day, Edinburgh Blues Club hosted two forces to be reckoned with at the unusual and intriguing venue originally built underneath an Edinburgh bridge. A step back into Edinburgh’s past, the tunnels and architecture bring an otherworldly feel to this stone-built underground venue, making for some amazing acoustic sounds throughout both band’s sets.

Support for the evening was a return for the amazing Orkney-based trio of Andy Taylor on vocals and lead guitar, Dylan Pepper on drums, and cool bass lines supplied by Marcus Cordock. A power trio with their own slant on the blues medium, they got straight down to musical business, choosing mostly tracks from their Drifting Days release. They started with the swaggering strut tune, “Loose Canon” — Orkney meets Texas blues here.

Andy Taylor Group / Credit: Stuart Stott for American Blues Scene Andy Taylor Group / Credit: Stuart Stott for American Blues Scene

The rhythm section was the backbone to some amazing guitar licks from Andy. “Southbound” added a different driving beat from Dylan on drums, atmospheric and much appreciated by the audience. Slow blues next, with a wonderful reinterpretation of Freddie King’s “Worried Life Blues,” the band really getting into the groove with Andy rocking out some consummate guitar skills.

The introduction to “Cruel Cruel Woman” just suited the ethereal venue; the drum beat throughout was magical and fit the gritty vocals as they slayed into the groove with mesmerizing tone. “Thunder And Lightning” brought some upbeat feel-good vibes, again with great delivery and guitar licks. “Shakey Ground” brought a funky tone to the event’s pallet, then “Stranger Blues,” the Elmore James tune, got the crowd whooping.

The set finished with a jamming tune, “Sam’s Boogie,” operating at a different tempo and amazing virtuosity by the lead guitarist who just keeps finding different ways of mixing up the guitar-based sound. Full-throttle electric blues.

During his teenage years, he started his career as a blues guitarist and singer in bands such as Lash and Bluescream. In 2004, he formed the Henrik Freischlader Band and released his first album, The Blues, in 2006. The follow-up album, Get Closer, was released a year later in 2007. A live album then followed in 2008 entitled Henrik Freischlader Band Live.

Henrik Freischlader’s style of music cannot purely be considered blues. He often blends in styles such as rock, jazz, soul, and funk, with the blues as the basis of all of his songs. His guitar-playing is influenced by Gary Moore, Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, Peter Green, Albert Collins, and Albert King. Growing up Freischlader taught himself how to play the drums, the bass guitar, the guitar, and various other instruments.

Since his first album Henrik Freischlader is using “Realtone” amps. This collaboration culminated in a Henrik Freischlader signature amp. Freischlader’s main guitar is a Haar Stratocaster copy in sunburst that has a Fender decal on its headstock. He also uses various Gibson Les Pauls. Freischlader only uses a few effects, mainly the “Holy Grail” from Electro-Harmonix, some models of Ibanez’ Tubescreamer overdrive series, and a WahWah pedal from Vox.

Henrik Freischlader has been the supporting act for Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King, the late Gary Moore, Peter Green, Johnny Winter, and other blues legends.

A four-piece band tonight – Henrik on lead guitar and vocals, drummer Hardy Fischotter, Armin Alic on bass and Hammond organist, Moritz Fuhrhop – provided a wonderful set of well-crafted songs full of blues infusion, adding some funk and soul to the mix then some moments of free-flowing jamming and getting their groove on. Big sound filled the venue. He is unwilling to compromise on his style of music in favor of the mainstream.

All images: © Stuart Stott for American Blues Scene

