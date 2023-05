Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023

Sum 41 is behind 2000s hits, such as Fat Lip and Motivation. The band said it will finish a U.S. tour and international and release an album before officially disbanding.

(Image credit: Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

