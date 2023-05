Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 08 May 2023

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has given the Benin Bronzes restituted by Germany to Oba Ewuare II, the head of Benin's former royal family. Germany stands by the decision to restitute the sculptures.

