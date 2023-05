Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 07 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 3

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with songwriter Caroline Rose about their new album, "The Art of Forgetting."

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/07/1174631550/caroline-rose-on-their-new-album-the-art-of-forgetting