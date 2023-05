Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 21:14 Hits: 3

Lead vocalists have gotten quieter over the decades, compared with the rest of the band, according to a new study. Beck says it's part of the "volume wars."

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/05/1174381307/beck-music-adele-beyonce-volume-pop-indie-alternative-study