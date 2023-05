Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 23:38 Hits: 3

Two women, a director and a playwright, face charges of justifying terrorism over a play about Russian women recruited to marry radical Islamists in Syria. The charges sparked outrage amid a Russian crackdown on dissent.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-outrage-after-director-and-playwright-detained/a-65533685?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf