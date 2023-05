Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 04:07 Hits: 3

The first observation about "Mean Old Sun" is that it's distinctly a Turnpike Troubadours song.

The post Song Review – The Turnpike Troubadours – “Mean Old Sun” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/song-review-the-turnpike-troubadours-mean-old-sun/