Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 21:07 Hits: 6

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright trial brought by the co-writer of Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/04/1174085357/jury-finds-ed-sheeran-didnt-copy-lets-get-it-on