Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 02:03 Hits: 3

NSW Central Coast songwriter Mark Moldre has come along way since his early releases with his band Hitchcock’s Regret in the early 2000s. Now four albums deep into his solo career, he continues to refine and develop his craft of songwriting, arranging and playing, and on the new album Nambucca Fables he dives deep into …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/05/05/six-strings-qa-mark-moldre/