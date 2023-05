Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023

Lead vocalists have gotten quieter over the decades, compared with the rest of the band. That's the conclusion of a new study that analyzes chart-topping pop tunes from 1946 to 2020.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/03/1173776563/compared-with-the-rest-of-the-band-lead-vocalists-are-getting-quieter