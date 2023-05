Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 14:38 Hits: 1

Line dancing may be associated with the US, but it's a popular hobby and competition dance in Germany, too. DW checked in with a line dance society and a champion line dancer.

