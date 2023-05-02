Blues Rocker Joe Bonamassa Makes His Hollywood Bowl Debut

Articles

On August 9th, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 26x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa will make his historic, first-ever appearance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, where he will perform alongside an orchestra for an exclusive one-night-only event. The performance will be part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association’s Jazz Plus series, which offers an eclectic trip through the world of jazz, blues, R&B and beyond, with LA Phil Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock at the helm.

The appearance will cap Bonamassa’s 8-night run across the western U.S., which includes two nights with Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s Backroads Blues Festival on May 27 & 28, as well as a return appearance to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 6th, the setting of his most recent live concert release Tales Of Time, out now. Joe will wrap up his U.S. summer tour in New York with a two-night run with Styx and Don Felder formerly of the Eagles on August 12th at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and August 13th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Tickets for Joe’s Hollywood Bowl show will go on sale today (5/2) at 10amPT. For more information, head here.



Bonamassa has also just announced a 26-date U.S. Fall Tour, which will take him from coast-to-coast and all points in between. Kicking off at The Cannon Center in Memphis, TN on October 23rd before winding its way throughout the south and Midwest, the tour will feature stops at historic theaters like The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO and The Lyric in Baltimore, MD before culminating with Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now here.



Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His latest live concert release, Tales of Time, recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, was hailed as “a near spiritual experience” by Classic Rock Magazine. The concert captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, which found his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevating the evening to an almost heavenly high. The performance features songs from his latest #1 studio album, Time Clocks, which marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework”. The project was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey).



“This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date,” commented Bonamassa. “My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night.” For more information on ‘Tales Of Time’ and to purchase tickets to Bonamassa’s upcoming tour, head here.



Summer U.S. Tour

May 26 – Capitol Theatre – Yakima, WA

May 27 – Backroads Blues Festival – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre – Bend, OR*

May 28 – Backroads Blues Festival – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA*

August 2 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA

August 4 – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

August 5 – Eccles Theater – Salt Lake City, UT

August 6 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

August 9 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA^

August 12 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY**

August 13 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY**



*Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa

**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

^Joe Bonamassa with Orchestra



Fall U.S. Tour

October 23 – Memphis, TN – The Cannon Center

October 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 27 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

October 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land

October 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

November 1 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

November 3 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall

November 4 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

November 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

November 8 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

November 10 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

November 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox

November 12 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre

November 14 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center

November 15 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 17 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

November 18 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

November 19 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

November 21 – Reading, PA – The Santander Performing Arts Center

November 22 – Providence, RI – Providence Performance Arts Center

November 24 – Springfield, MA – Symphony Hall

November 25 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

November 28 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 30 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

December 1 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

December 2 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

