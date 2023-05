Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 20:30 Hits: 2

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Meghan Trainor about her new book Dear Future Mama. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter recently became a new mom.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/02/1173477630/meghan-trainor-gives-tmi-advice-on-motherhood-in-her-new-book