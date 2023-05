Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 06:00 Hits: 2

Editor-in-Chief Oscar Martinez combats violence and corruption in El Salvador with investigative journalism. Deutsche Welle has awarded him the Freedom of Speech Award 2023.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oscar-martinez-journalism-is-indispensable/a-65465368?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf