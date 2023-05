Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 20:26 Hits: 2

"I love her and I'm so inspired by her always, it's crazy to me. I don't know how she does it, but she's just the greatest ever. I'm so happy that she likes the song," Petras told Apple Music

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/kim-petras-nicki-minaj-share-new-collaborative-single-alone-1234721341/