From Rage to Sage, William Bell Caps His Career with ‘One Day Closer to Home’

Published on Monday, 01 May 2023

William Bell remembers the moment Otis Redding was discovered. “He was like a roadie and so after the session one afternoon I’m in the studio, and Jim (Stewart, Stax CEO) said, ‘Well, what else you got that we can cut ’cause we need a full session, Does anybody have anything that would be good for Johnny Jenkins?’

“Otis spoke up. He had all of the lines. That’s how he wrote what was in his head. He’d have one line in the first verse, the second verse, the bridge, and the third verse. Just one line would trigger off the idea he had in his head. It was like vamping.”

Otis “the roadie” laid down his vocal and left everyone in the studio dumbstruck. “These big speakers were out there, and his stuff was coming through the speakers. It was summertime, and the air was warm in the studio because the air conditioning wasn’t working. So, we opened the front door to Studio A, and that led out into the hallway where the actual record shop and the studio was. We opened it during the playback, and all of the secretaries and everybody started coming in.

“Stax had another artist! Jim Stewart signed him right away.”

Otis would die in a plane crash early in his career, but William Bell went on to create his own legacy now in its seventh decade enriched by relationships with other artists who dot the American songbook like pepper on tender meat.

Bell would lose other friends while serving in the Army with New Orleans great Allen Toussaint. He worked with Rufus “Walkin’ My Dog” Thomas at age 14 and hung out with Elvis in The Flamingo Room in Memphis. Most significantly, he went to church with Booker T of the MGs. “Actually, it was Jim Stewart that put us together because he just recognized that we were kindred spirits I guess.”

Most of the cats at Stax were still teenagers when they invented southern soul. Booker T. and The MGs’ guitarist Steve Cropper wasn’t even 17 when he started out at the label. “He was young. He was younger than I was. He and (bass player) Duck Dunn were very young. They had this group that only did all of the black music (they being white). So, when Jim put them together with Booker and the rhythm section, it was just wonderful because he had players from both sides, (white and black) and that input was what made the Stax sound.”

At 83, Bell who wrote “Born Under A Bad Sign” with Booker T. has just released his 15th album One Day Closer to Home, a record that has the passion of youth tempered by the wisdom of a sage who has rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest musicians of three generations.

Bell still has the passion of the Stax soul man, but this album is more than just Stax 60 years later. This is violins (Rurik Nunn. Wen Yih Yuh) and a rough but right sophistication of the best Malaco releases, the mass appeal of Motown, and the sage advice of black Americana. The new album is on Wilbe Records, his own label.

“I would hang around the studio when (Atlantic Records producer) Tom Dowd and (label head) Jerry Wexler would come in with some of their acts to record. Poor Tom. I loved him to death. He used to never tell me to go sit down or something like that. He was too busy. If I asked him what does that knob do, or how do you tweak this, he was always willing to tell me.

“I looked at things as escapism, and I’d write my feelings down because I didn’t have a lot of friends my age. I was always around older people. So, I had an old soul, and I was just totally absorbed in learning every little thing. How to make drums without distortion. So, I was glad I did because I went to university at Stax. I’m still standing, and I can still scratch my own itch and drive myself around. So, I amaze my band and everybody around me, my management.”

If freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose, young people take the carelessness of that message with a sense of abandonment like an uncontrollable flame that can burn out at any moment. But those who live to old age can take a form of that abandonment but fueled with a sense of wisdom. They may put themselves on the line, but they have enough experience to dodge left or right in the process.

William Bell is a prime example of that ability as a songwriter and a singer. I told him the songs on this album could not have been written by someone 30 years old. “Right, exactly, and you know, as long as you write about life, and write about it truthfully, that’s what’s important. I think people can readily identify with it.”

On the title cut he sings, “I’m standing on this highway soaking wet from all this rain, and my mind gets to wonder will I ever feel love again / I left a good woman in Memphis, but I’ve been gone so long / Heading back to Memphis and I’m one day closer to home.”

He still has a lighter side. On “I Still Go to Parties” he admits he doesn’t dance as much or stay as long but “you’re never too old. So, if you feel in the mood come on along.” And on “Georgia Peach” he admits he’s in love with his peach. “I’ve got the fuzz all over me. I need to pick her while the time is right.”

On “Human Touch” he reveals his obsession tempered by patience: “If you need time to think it over / I will wait for you / Just let me know we can take it slow / I love ya so much I need you so much / I’m longing for your human touch / I need it so much / Ain’t it funny how times change but heartaches remain the same / I missed you so much / I know you for the human touch / I need it so much / I’m longing for that human touch / Girl, I need it so much.”

Bell revealed to me, “In a living, you’ve had a lot of relationships, but I can seriously say even after I got married, there was kind of a problem for a minute with my wife, God rest her soul, but she learned to accept me being in the business I am, and then older girlfriends, they find out my number and they’d call trying to get back together, but I always was able to end friendships. Nothing ended on a sour note.”

About his wife, he wrote “When I Stop Loving You”with Larry Campbell. “She was the behind-the-scenes wind beneath my wings. She was an educator, and I took her to a couple of concerts. She enjoyed herself, but after about two weeks out there a long stretch of one-nighters and stuff, ‘I’m going home!’ Oh, fine, because she had her group of friends more like teachers and all that stuff. I had blues, singers… and we were like fire and water.”

Which was he, fire or water?

“Probably, I was fire because she could put out her flame.”

