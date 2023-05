Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 07:59 Hits: 1

With her band The Pony Boys, Caitlin Harnett has been kicking up a storm on the live circuit these last couple of years. Pandemic be damned, the band have been scoring some sweet support slots (Orville Peck and Charley Crockett) and plenty of headline shows as they continue to build a devoted audience across this great southern …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/05/02/caitlin-harnett-releases-brand-new-song-of-swirling-sorrow/