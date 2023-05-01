The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stagecoach 2023: Exclusive Backstage Photos of Kane Brown, Morgan Wade

The 2023 Stagecoach Music Festival featured some of country music’s hottest performers, from Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson to Morgan Wade and Kane Brown, along with a healthy dose of rock (ZZ Top) and blues (Keb’ Mo’). In this exclusive gallery from Amazon Music, photographer Joseph Llanes captures one-of-a-kind moments backstage in Indio, California.

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-pictures/stagecoach-2023-backstage-kane-brown-lainey-wilson-1234727042/

