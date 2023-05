Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 00:52 Hits: 2

Grimes is allowing anyone and everyone to use AI models of her voice — and she'll split royalties with you, 50/50. Her manager, Daouda Leonard, tells us why they think they've found the future of music

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/grimes-drake-the-weeknd-ai-music-1234726521/